SpaceX continues rapid-fire launch pace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Harwood
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Rogozin
    Russian diplomat

Keeping up a rapid-fire launch pace, SpaceX fired off its tenth Falcon 9 rocket in as many weeks Wednesday, boosting 48 more Starlink satellites into orbit as the company continues building out its fleet of space-based broadband relay stations.

"Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sound of freedom!" the SpaceX launch director told her flight controllers as the countdown neared zero. "LD is go for launch."

She was referring to comments last week from Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin, who halted sales and service of Russian rocket engines to U.S. companies in the wake of sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He tweeted "let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what."

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites. It was SpaceX&#39;s 10th flight so far this year and the 40th dedicated to the Starlink program. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites. It was SpaceX's 10th flight so far this year and the 40th dedicated to the Starlink program. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

Falcon 9 rockets, including the engines, are built at SpaceX's plant in Hawthorne, California, as are the Cargo and Crew Dragon spacecraft that carry supplies and astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX founder Elon Musk immediately responded to Rogozin by calling his all-American rockets "American broomsticks."

Russia has severed commercial ties with western commercial space operations, although both NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency Rogozin heads, continue, for now, joint operations aboard the International Space Station.

Starlink satellites are designed to eventually provide internet access to any point on the planet using thousands of small laser-linked satellites to relay data to and from relatively small antennas and transceivers on the ground.

In response to pleas from Ukrainian leaders, Musk activated Starlink internet service and shipped antennas and receivers to the embattled country, along with warnings about avoiding Russian jamming or worse.

"They tweeted at Elon and so we turned it on," SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said during a March 7 talk at the California Institute of Technology. "That was our permission," she said according to Space News. "It was a tweet."

She said activating service "was the right thing to do," providing a source of unfiltered news in the midst of Russia's ongoing invasion. "I think the best way to uphold democracies is to make sure we all understand what the truth us."

With Wednesday's flight, the total number of Starlinks launched to date climbed to 2,282, although not all are still operational. Jonathon McDowell, an astrophysicist who maintains an extensive space flight database, said 2,014 were still in orbit going into Wednesday's flight, including 1,989 that were functional.

But the active constellation is already providing relatively high-speed internet in selected locations, including Ukraine.

The Falcon 9 carrying the latest batch of Starlinks blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:45 a.m. EST, streaking away on a southeasterly trajectory toward an orbit tilted 52 degrees to the equator. All 48 satellites were released an hour and five minutes after liftoff.

It was the 144th Falcon 9 launch since the rocket's debut in 2010, the 10th so far this year and the 40th dedicated to the Starlink program. The rocket's first stage, making its fourth flight, landed successfully on a SpaceX droneship to chalk up the company's 111th successful booster recovery and its 84th at sea.

Shipwreck of Ernest Shackleton's Endurance found off Antarctica

Biden signs executive order on cryptocurrency

Why are gas prices so high?

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites set for Wednesday

    SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral are now targeting the middle of the week for the company's next launch of a batch of Starlink internet satellites.

  • California can set rules on electric vehicles, emissions -U.S. EPA

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday restored the state of California's ability to set its own zero emission vehicle sales mandate and tailpipe emissions limits, reversing a 2019 decision by then President Donald Trump. The agency said it was finalizing a decision to reinstate a waiver under the Clear Air Act to California that was first awarded in 2013. "With today’s action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

  • Dog spends 7 years and counting at Texas animal shelter

    Chance, a terrier mix, arrived at a Lubbock shelter in 2015 after being pulled from a fight that left her with a damaged jaw. She is shy and cautious around strangers, which shelter officials say may have left her overlooked.

  • A 27-year-old billionaire’s self-driving startup poached Tesla’s lawyer by paying him $30 million

    Ex-Tesla lawyer Alan Prescott is Luminar’s new chief legal officer, with a hefty compensation package of almost $30 million.

  • Poking fun at Russia, SpaceX launches Starlink internet satellites from Florida

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted the latest batch of Starlink internet satellites on Wednesday, but not before poking fun at Russian comments.

  • After withdrawing from the 2022 Players Championship, Kevin Na announces birth of third child, Logan Leeohn Na

    Na said his wife and the baby are doing well and they "are feeling extremely blessed."

  • China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine

    STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping came out with his strongest statement yet regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for “maximum restraint” and saying he is “pained to see the flames of war reignited in Europe,” Chinese state media reported Tuesday.Xi spoke at a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and, according to China’s CCTV, said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to prevent the conflict from "spinning out of control.”Macron in the meeting reminded Xi of the role that China must play as a member of the U.N. security council….China has refused to condemn Russia's actions outright and last month abstained from a Security Council vote seeking to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demand it withdraw its forces.China has also referred to Western sanctions against Russia as illegal – and in the meeting Xi expressed concern over the impact sanctions may have on the stability of global finance, energy supplies, transportation and supply chains.The friendship between China and Russia strengthened last month when Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on the same day that the two countries declared a "no limits" strategic partnership….But that relationship has become awkward for China as the war in Ukraine escalates.CIA director William Burns told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he thinks Xi and others among China’s leadership are “unsettled” by what they’re seeing in Ukraine.“They did not anticipate the significant difficulties the Russians were going to run into. I think they’re unsettled by the reputational damage that can come from their close association with President Putin [FLASH]. I think they’re a little bit unsettled about the impact on the global economy and third I think they’re a little bit unsettled by the way in which Vladimir Putin has driven Europeans and Americans much closer together.”Meanwhile, Macron’s office said in a statement that Xi expressed support for French-German efforts to reach a ceasefire,and a German government spokesman said the three leaders agreed that their foreign ministers would coordinate further efforts to end the conflict.

  • U.S. Firms in China Aren’t Leaving. They’re Just Not Investing More, According to This Survey.

    American firms with operations in China continue to face frustrations ranging from pandemic restrictions to policy hurdles, a new report says

  • North Korea marks Women's Day with equestrian event

    North Korea holds an equestrian event to mark International Women's Day.

  • Xbox Series X/S users can now pin games to resume quickly

    You can also assign a different action to the Share button.

  • Pentagon: U.S. does not support sending Polish warplanes to Ukraine

    The Biden administration does not currently support sending Polish warplanes to Ukraine, viewing the move as "high risk" and "not likely to change the effectiveness" of Ukraine's air force relative to Russia's capabilities, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and bipartisan members of Congress have demanded that the U.S. facilitate the transfer of the Soviet-era MiG-29s to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's aerial assault.Get market news w

  • Astra identifies multiple issues with hardware and software after mission failure

    Astra announced the completion and preliminary findings of the investigation of its failed first mission launched from Cape Canaveral last month.

  • Jonah Goldberg: Trump's power worship of Putin is repugnant — and predictable

    Overlooked in the days since Trump's celebration of Putin's invasion of Ukraine is how wrong Trump was about the man he claims to know "very, very well."

  • Oil prices plunge as UAE supports supply boost

    The move could ease a supply crunch as the West and allies shun Russian oil.

  • Caps' Ovechkin ties Jagr for 3rd on NHL career goals list

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL's career goals list, and Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals rallied in the third period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s second goal, into an empty net at 18:12 of the third that gave Washington a 5-3 lead, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third place in NHL history.

  • 'The preservation is beyond imagination': Ernest Shackleton’s shipwreck found in Antarctica

    Over a century after the Endurance sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica, the lost ship of Anglo Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton was found.

  • UN says email ordering staff not to call Russian war 'invasion' came from regional office

    U.N. moves to squash reporting it directed its officials to avoid words like 'invasion' when addressing the war in Ukraine

  • Trump supporter who 'blind-sided' Capitol cop on Jan. 6 arrested by FBI

    A supporter of Donald Trump who allegedly "blind-sided" and pushed a Capitol Police officer over a ledge during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was arrested by the FBI

  • Astronomy: James Webb space telescope offers expanded view of universe

    The big difference between the Hubble and the Webb space telescopes is that Hubble takes primarily optical images and Webb takes infrared pictures.

  • Scientists try to solve mystery of 300-year-old mummified 'mermaid' currently being worshipped at a temple

    Japanese scientists have started investigating the mysterious “mermaid mummy” that has long been an object of worship at a temple in Okayama Prefecture. A team of researchers from the Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts are conducting scientific analyses of the mummified remains of the mysterious icon to determine what they are actually composed of. The “mermaid mummy,” which measures around 1 foot, has earned its name for having an upper body that appears to be human and a lower body that looks like a fish tail.