SpaceX crew of 4 astronauts to land near Daytona Beach coast Friday morning

Four SpaceX astronauts are on their way back from the International Space Station to land near the Daytona Beach coast.

Astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Walter Villadei, Marcus Wandt and Alper Gezeravci will complete 18 days aboard the orbiting laboratory at the conclusion of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3).

They are aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which undocked yesterday from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 9:20 a.m. over the Pacific Ocean, west of Ecuador.

"Dragon is slowly maneuvering away from the orbital laboratory into an orbital track that will return the astronaut crew and its cargo safely to Earth, targeting a splashdown off the coast of Daytona, Florida, at approximately 8:30 a.m. EST Friday, Feb. 9," according to NASA.

The SpaceX Dragon will return to Earth with more than 550 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware.

Will the public be able to watch the SpaceX Dragon landing?

Unfortunately, no.

Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said the county is not involved in the operation, which will likely be assisted by the Coast Guard, as the splashdown will not be observable at the beach.

NASA's involvement with Axiom Space and SpaceX mission operations ends when the spacecraft exits the area of the space station, approximately 30 minutes after undocking, according to the agency.

Windy weather across the Florida peninsula scuttled Ax-3's previously scheduled undocking-splashdown attempts on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

