SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Successfully Returns to Earth

The flight test that began about a week ago puts SpaceX a step closer toward proving its spacecraft can carry humans into space.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About Newsy

Be informed. Not influenced. Get honest, in-depth context on stories that matter with Newsy. For people who aren’t satisfied with only getting the loudest part of the story, Newsy delivers more — more context, more solutions and a greater understanding of the people and events that shape our world. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View