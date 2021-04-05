SpaceX Crew Dragon makes way for next crew to space station

William Harwood
·2 min read

Four space station astronauts strapped into their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, undocked and took it for a brief spin around the front of the International Space Station Monday, re-docking at a different port to clear the way for arrival of a replacement crew later this month.

The move kicks off a record month for the space station program with two launches and two landings by four U.S. and Russian spacecraft, ferrying seven fresh crew members to the station and bringing seven others back to Earth.

The Crew Dragon
The Crew Dragon

With commander Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi suited up and strapped in, the SpaceX Crew-1 Dragon "Resilience" undocked from a port on the front end of the station's forward Harmony module at 6:30 a.m. EDT.

The spacecraft slowly backed straight away and then fired thrusters in a precise sequence to reach a point directly above Harmony's space-facing port. The capsule then glided in for a nose-first docking, engaging the port's capture mechanism at 7:08 a.m.

Crew Dragon commander Mike Hopkins, left, and Victor Glover use the spacecraft&#39;s touch-screen displays to monitor the progress of a move from one docking port to another to clear the way for arrival of a fresh crew later this month and a cargo ship this summer.&#xa0; / Credit: NASA TV
Crew Dragon commander Mike Hopkins, left, and Victor Glover use the spacecraft's touch-screen displays to monitor the progress of a move from one docking port to another to clear the way for arrival of a fresh crew later this month and a cargo ship this summer. / Credit: NASA TV

The upcoming crew rotation sequence begins Friday with launch of a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut. One week later, another Soyuz will depart the station, carrying two other cosmonauts and another NASA astronaut back to Earth.

The short "taxi" flight by the Crew-1 Dragon Monday was needed to free up the station's forward port for arrival of another SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying two NASA astronauts, a Japanese flier and a European Space Agency crew member. The Crew-2 astronauts are scheduled for launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on April 22.

The Crew Dragon backed away to a point about 180 feet in front of the station, as seen here, before climbing up to a point directly above the Harmony module&#39;s space-facing port and moving back in for docking. / Credit: NASA TV
The Crew Dragon backed away to a point about 180 feet in front of the station, as seen here, before climbing up to a point directly above the Harmony module's space-facing port and moving back in for docking. / Credit: NASA TV

Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi are scheduled to undock again on April 28 for return to Earth with an Atlantic Ocean splashdown to close out a 164-day mission.

The Crew-1 departure from Harmony's space-facing port will make room for arrival of a SpaceX Cargo Dragon this summer that will bring a new set of solar arrays to the space station.

The Crew Dragon relocation Monday was designed to make sure the Cargo Dragon can dock at Harmony's space-facing port, which the lab's robot arm can reach to pull out the rolled-up solar blankets in the supply ship's unpressurized trunk section.

The arm cannot reach the rear trunk section of a Dragon docked at the forward port.

Nonprofit works with top tech companies to offer minority students classes on in-demand skills

Actress Deborah Ayorinde on new horror series "Them"

Capitol Hill police officer killed as security concerns rise

Recommended Stories

  • The two final crew members who will orbit Earth on a SpaceX ship, as part of the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission, have been revealed

    Here's what we know about the Inspiration4 crew members who intend to orbit Earth on a planned September mission.

  • This Runner Wanted to Finish a Marathon After Treatment for Bone Cancer. His Surgeon Joined Him

    Colin Jackson was told he might not run again after his surgery, but he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in April

    This trio of tech stocks with serious growth potential also comes with an impressive collection of dividend policies.

  • Tested: 2022 Kia Carnival Fancies Up the Minivan

    Kia's new van looks great and pleases its driver, but it's almost too nice inside for kids.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 73 people died and dozens are missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.

  • 'The one who causes fear': Newly discovered species of dinosaur was a terrifying beast

    A newly discovered species of dinosaur in Argentina has been named the "one who causes fear" by the scientists who found a well-preserved skull.

  • Home radiators will have to be 10 degrees cooler for Britain to reach climate targets

    Radiators would have to run 10 degrees cooler under changes to homes needed for Britain to hit net zero, the public has been warned. The Government has said it wants 600,000 heat pumps replacing gas boilers every year by 2028 to help decarbonise the country’s home heating, which accounts for 10 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. But MPs and experts have warned that without a massive programme to address the UK’s draughty homes and scale up engineering skills, people could be left in the cold by the technology, which works by drawing in heat from the air or ground outside. While gas boiler heating systems can pump 60C water into a home’s radiators, the Climate Change Committee, which advises the Government, assumes heat pumps will operate at 50C. To keep homes warm, that may require bigger radiators, underfloor heating and improved insulation, with full modifications estimated to cost on average £18,000. The costs of an energy efficient house are shown below

  • Elon Musk Says 1950s-Style Tesla Supercharger Station Is Coming To Santa Monica, California

    Elon Musk has revived the idea of building a 1950s-style diner at a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California. What Happened: The Tesla CEO said Santa Monica will soon have a "major new Supercharger station" with a retro diner and movies. Musk was responding to a tweet of a photo showing a long line at a Supercharger in the city. Musk also thanked the city of Santa Monica, possibly hinting that local officials are moving toward approving the plan. Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50's diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021 Musk mentioned the idea in 2018, Elektrek reported, quoting Musk as then saying he planned to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” Though it wasn't clear how serious the plan was, the company did apply for building permits in Santa Monica, Elektrek said, adding the project has run into approval problems with the local government. Why It Matters: One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages is its Supercharger network, which allows for easy, long distance travel for customers in many parts of the world. While it is unfortunate that customers need to wait for a charge, it also shows how succesful Tesla has become. As Tesla's deliveries increase, the need for Superchargers increases. And as the need grows, so do the lines. Tesla has also considered adding features such as lounges and coffee shops to its Supercharger stations, according to Elektrek. Luckily, most Tesla's vehicles can charge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. And with a 50% charge giving even the lowest-range Teslas well over 100 miles of range, a quick charge will let most people get on their way. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this report. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Selling EV Credits To Volkswagen In China: ReportVideo: Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Installing 2 Gigapress As It Prepares For Model Y Production© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • K-Cups are hugely discounted right now at Bed Bath & Beyond

    K-Cups are on sale in a wide range of flavors at Bed Bath & Beyond, with 20- to 24-count boxes marked down as low as $5.19—find out more.

  • Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Kanye West During Easter Weekend With Family

    So much happening here.

  • Op-Ed: 'Never forget' commands us to remember Holocaust horrors, not just the bravery of survivors

    One in 8 among millennials and Gen Z claims to have never heard of the Holocaust.

  • These Minnesotans didn't know they challenged the election until months later

    The legal saga involving failed efforts to undo the 2020 election recorded an unusual new chapter recently in Ramsey County. For more than three months, at least one of several lawsuits contesting the election's outcome in Minnesota carried the names of citizens who were unaware that they had been named as plaintiffs in the case. Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro slapped Minneapolis attorney ...

  • Piney Point disaster averted for now, seepage continues

    Emergency management officials working around the clock appear to have once again postponed a catastrophic environmental disaster at the old Piney Point phosphate plant where a huge man-made pond holding contaminated water is threatening to collapse.Driving the news: Starting last week, a series of leaks developed in the walls of the abandoned phosphate production site’s largest pond, which originally contained about 480 million gallons of both saltwater — from dredging in the bay — and process water, the contaminated water from fertilizer production. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn Friday, officials began frantically pumping the water from the pond into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee to try to reduce the pressure on the leaks.They also began adding earthen reinforcement outside the pond to try to slow the seepage.Why it matters: On Sunday, officials feared a worst-case scenario if a total breach developed: uncontrolled spurts of water could destabilize gypsum stacks containing radioactive material, and send as much as 20 feet of contaminated water flooding from the site.Earlier in the weekend, officials had evacuated the area within about a mile of the site — five miles across Tampa Bay from Ft. DeSoto Park — where more than 300 people live.The good news: No news. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, Manatee County officials said no uncontrolled leaks had developed.Additional pumps were added to the berm around the pond, and pumping into Tampa Bay has reduced the total amount of contaminated water in the pond to less than 300 million gallons, said acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes.The state DEP is monitoring coastal waters to catch any impacts to our environment and to make sure the state holds site owner HRK Holdings responsible for negative impacts, said agency head Noah Valenstein.What's new: The possibility of collapse is still real. "We’re not out of the critical area yet," Hopes said. "We believe that by Tuesday we’ll be in a much better position and the risk will decrease dramatically."Of note: "Manatee County utility customers can rest assured that their drinking water is completely safe to drink," said Manatee County commission chair Vanessa Baugh. Flashback: For decades, environmentalists and regulators have warned that the site was a ticking time bomb.A subsidiary of Borden, the milk company, built the plant in 1966, per the Tampa Bay Times, and soon was caught dumping waste into Bishop Harbor. More dumping occurred in February 1970, creating a series of fish kills that extended through the summer.The plant changed hands at least four times, and through it all toxic leaks sickened workers, killed cattle and drove neighbors from their homes.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Extreme E's first race ends with a small amount of drama

    The first Extreme E race has a winner after its share of excitement, marking a historic moment for electric off-road racing.

  • New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan

    Pete Buttigieg was a few weeks into his job as transportation secretary, buried in meetings and preparing for the launch of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion public works plan, when evening arrived along with a time to try something new in Washington. Instead of climbing into the back seat of a black SUV like most Cabinet secretaries, he headed to a bike-share rack. On Thursday, Buttigieg arrived at the White House for a Cabinet meeting on his two-wheeler.

  • U.S. says 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine been administered so far

    That is up from the 161,688,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 207,866,645 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. A total of 7,742,126 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  • Does your state want a cut of your unemployment benefits?

    13 states will not be excluding the benefits from recipients' tax liability.

  • Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter dropped from belly of Mars rover ahead of key test flight

    Nasa's Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency said. The ultra-light aircraft had been fixed to the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on the Red Planet on February 18. "MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed!" Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted over the weekend. "Its 293 million mile (471 million kilometer) journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 centimeter) from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night." A photograph accompanying the tweet showed Perseverance had driven clear of the helicopter and its "airfield" after dropping to the surface. Ingenuity had been feeding off the Perseverance's power system but will now have to use its own battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night.

  • Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: Trade down possibility, OT picked almost as often as Surtain

    The fit is obvious, the consensus is there. The CB being shipped to Dallas is a foregone conclusion to most, but there's a name that continues to emerge as a viable alternative to the Alabama standout.