SpaceX Crew Dragon heads for Sunday splashdown

Astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken bade their space station crewmates farewell, boarded their Crew Dragon ferry ship "Endeavour" and undocked from the International Space Station Saturday evening, setting up a historic Gulf of Mexico splashdown Sunday afternoon.

"It's been a great two months, and we appreciate all you've done as a crew to help us prove out Dragon on its maiden flight," Hurley radioed station commander Chris Cassidy as the SpaceX capsule departed. "We look forward to splashdown tomorrow."

"It's been a real pleasure," Cassidy replied, "it's been an honor to serve with you. Safe travels and have a successful landing. Endeavour's a great ship. Godspeed."

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station Saturday evening, setting the stage for splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Sunday afternoon to close out a 64-day test flight. / Credit: NASA More

It will be the first splashdown for U.S. astronauts in 45 years and the first entry, descent and landing of a piloted Crew Dragon spacecraft, one of the final steps before NASA can certify the SpaceX ferry ships for operational six-month flights to the space station.

"The hardest part was getting us launched. But the most important part is bringing us home," Behnken said during a departure ceremony earlier Saturday.

"I look forward to the test objectives of not only separating from the International Space Station smoothly, but then coming down to a nice splashdown off the Florida coast to come full circle with bringing that capability to launch astronauts again to the United States."

With tropical cyclone Isaias threatening Florida's East Coast, ruling out a splashdown off the coast from Jacksonville to Cape Canaveral, NASA and SpaceX managers cleared the crew for an on-time undocking Saturday and splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Sunday afternoon.

With favorable weather also expected at a backup landing site near Panama City, Hurley and Behnken undocked from the space station's forward port at 7:35 p.m., leaving Cassidy and crewmates Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner behind.

.

Crew Dragon astronauts Bob Behnken, front left, and Doug Hurley, front right, show off an American flag they plan to return to Earth that was left aboard the space station during the final shuttle mission in 2011. Also visible: Tremor, the toy dinosaur, that was given to Hurley and Behnken by their sons to serve as a reminder of home and as a zero-gravity indicator. Looking on were Expedition 63 crewmates Ivan Vagner, back left, commander Chris Cassidy, center, and Anatoly Ivanishin, back right. / Credit: NASA More

Pulling smoothly away from the space station, Hurley and Behnken planned to monitor a series of computer-orchestrated thruster firings to fine-tune the ship's orbit before going to bed around 11:40 p.m.

Getting up for their final day in space at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, the astronauts will work through a detailed pre-entry checklist before the Crew Dragon jettisons its no-longer-needed trunk section at 1:51 p.m., exposing the capsule's protective heat shield.