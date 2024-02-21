SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft arrives at Kennedy Space Center ahead of Crew-8 launch

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has arrived at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the planned launch of the Crew-8 mission.

The Crew Dragon is now sitting inside of the SpaceX hanger at Launch Complex 39-A.

SpaceX said this will be the 5th launch for the Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is currently scheduled for 12:04 a.m. on March 1.

The Crew-8 mission is aiming to send three astronauts and one cosmonaut to the International Space Station.

Crew-8 will include NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

All members of Crew-8 are currently in quarantine at Kennedy Space Center in final preparations for the launch.

NASA officials said Crew-8 is planning to spend six months at the ISS to conduct research.

