SpaceX crew marks momentous launch
A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.
A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the family of languages including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian and the people who speak them to millet farmers who inhabited a region in northeastern China about 9,000 years ago. The findings detailed on Wednesday document a shared genetic ancestry for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what the researchers call Transeurasian languages across an area stretching more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km). The findings illustrate how humankind's embrace of agriculture following the Ice Age powered the dispersal of some of the world's major language families.
SpinLaunch, a startup working on a kinetic space launch system, has successfully completed its first prototype flight. It’s a major milestone for the seven-year-old company as it works toward a test of its full-scale system. The concept behind that system is pretty wild: Essentially, SpinLaunch wants to get to orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed chamber and a hypersonic tether to spin a spacecraft at a high enough velocity -- up to 5,000 miles per hour -- to escape the atmosphere.
Rocket Lab is hoping to advance its reusability program one step forward tonight, when it will attempt to recover the booster from its Electron rocket for the third time. The “Love at First Insight” mission is set to take off at 11:25 PM EST from the company’s launch facility on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. You can watch the launch live on Rocket Lab’s website here.
Twenty-five people, mostly young women, were buried in a small space in the ancient city of Chan Chan.
A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Crew-3 expedition to the International Space Station at 9:03 tonight. Here's what you need to know
Here's how to find which moon phase you were born under using your birth chart, plus what it means for your personality traits, according to astrology.
The "fear scream"-like bee noise prompts colony members to gather and spread dung around the hive's entrance to repel the giant hornets.
An image of the first untethered spacewalk from 1984 has been altered to include mountain ranges on Earth's surface.
NASA is slowly recovering Hubble from yet another system failure in
NASA is pushing back the Artemis program’s 2024 moon landing goal set by the Trump administration and is putting an additional $2.5 billion toward the Colorado-designed Orion capsule that will take astronauts there. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday afternoon outlined changes to the space agency’s Artemis program for lunar missions, for which the Orion spacecraft is being designed and built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. President Donald Trump, nearly three years ago, set an aspirational goal of returning U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024, with NASA promising the mission would include the first woman to step on the moon.
Now that Blue Origin's lawsuit against NASA is over, the agency can work with SpaceX to build its next human moon lander. But it will take a while.
Eternals writers admit that Marvel Comics' ancient Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, might be on his way to Earth soon in the MCU. The post ETERNALS Writers Tease the Coming of Galactus to the MCU appeared first on Nerdist.
The Lockheed Martin Space-made orbiters capture weather images we see on TV and data that has saved lives.
NASA had to delay the flight due to an astronaut medical issue - not an emergency and not related to COVID-19. Now the astronauts are ready to fly.
A team of astronauts safely splashed down off the Florida coast late Monday, setting the stage for the next crew to launch from Kennedy Space Center.
Musk’s rocket company’s upcoming mission will place a spotlight on Dogecoin and DeFi.
Moderna is disputing some claims by the National Institutes of Health that it was behind the invention of the company's mRNA coronavirus vaccine, raising the stakes in the debate over the government's ability to exert influence over the availability and price of the vaccine in the future. At the core of the dispute is the contribution of NIH-funded scientists who worked closely with Moderna at the dawn of the pandemic to develop the groundbreaking vaccine.
Researchers use Atlantic mackerel for bait on long-lining fishing sampling expeditions in the Gulf of Mexico.. Over the decade since the Deepwater Horizon spill, thousands of scientists have analyzed its impact on the Gulf of Mexico. The spill affected many different parts of the Gulf, from coastal marshes to the deep sea. At the Center for Integrated Modeling and Analysis of the Gulf Ecosystem, or C-IMAGE at the University of South Florida, marine scientists have been studying the spill's effects.
According to a White House official, Harris also privately met with one of the researchers who collaborated with her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, in the 1980s
It's not yet clear how the warm trend will impact marine life in the Great Lakes, if at all, but experts say the potential is there.