SpaceX crew marks momentous launch

NASA is pushing back the Artemis program’s 2024 moon landing goal set by the Trump administration and is putting an additional $2.5 billion toward the Colorado-designed Orion capsule that will take astronauts there. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday afternoon outlined changes to the space agency’s Artemis program for lunar missions, for which the Orion spacecraft is being designed and built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. President Donald Trump, nearly three years ago, set an aspirational goal of returning U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024, with NASA promising the mission would include the first woman to step on the moon.