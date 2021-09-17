SpaceX crew plays Ukuele in space
SpaceX got its all-amateur crew into orbit following Wednesday night's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. (Sept. 17)
SpaceX got its all-amateur crew into orbit following Wednesday night's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. (Sept. 17)
The first pictures have been released showing the Inspiration4 crew looking down on the planet.
The three astronauts spent 90 days at China's space station, some 380km above Earth.
An analysis of ancient DNA is transforming the understanding of the genetic ancestry of Japan's modern-day population, identifying a crucial contribution from people who arrived about 1,700 years ago and helped revolutionize Japanese culture. Research published on Friday showed that the people of Japan bear genetic signatures from three ancient populations rather than just two as previously thought - a more complex ancestry for the archipelago nation of roughly 125 million. The researchers analyzed genetic information from 17 ancient Japanese people - DNA extracted from the bones of 12 specifically for this study and five done previously - and compared it to genomic data for modern Japanese people.
Three Chinese astronauts left a space station module on Thursday on a spacecraft bound for Earth, completing the third of more than 10 missions needed to finish China's first space station by the end of next year. The astronauts have left the Tianhe module on the Shenzhou-12 probe after spending 90 days in space, a record for China, according to state media. Construction of the space station began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a cylinder-like module slightly bigger than a city bus.
Doctors have poked and prodded NASA astronauts for years, and the astronauts, as government employees, have largely acceded to their roles as test animals in studying how an alien environment — outer space — affects the human body. But professional astronauts have historically been a small slice of humanity. Initially, they were chosen from the ranks of military test pilots who were white, physically fit men. Later, as NASA broadened its criteria, it still chose only astronauts who passed their
A conspiracy theory falsely claims differences in the astronauts' boots and footprints from the Apollo 11 mission prove the moon landing was fake.
Should we worry? Ask a dinosaur.
Most of life on Earth died when an asteroid struck the planet 66 million years ago. Snakes, however, were one species that thrived from it.
A television reporter reacts to being hit by a heat ray during a demonstration of the U.S. military's Active Denial System. Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty ImagesThe latest episodes of so-called Havana syndrome, a series of unexplained ailments afflicting U.S. and Canadian diplomats and spies, span the globe. They include two diplomats in Hanoi, Vietnam - which disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris’s foreign travel schedule - in August, several dozen reports at the U.S. Embassy in Vienna earlier
The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew fielded questions from St. Jude's patients and even chatted with Tom Cruise, SpaceX said.
SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew gets to orbit Earth for three days. But inside the Crew Dragon capsule, they won't have much space.
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have a long history of rivalry, and recently, Musk has mocked Bezos on Twitter - but the pair were polite this time.
One Floridian not far from Cape Canaveral captured an incredible sight Wednesday night, looking to the sky as SpaceX successfully launched a rocket full of civilians into space.
Thousands of the satellites orbiting Earth are small – like this cubical satellite seen here being released from the International Space Station. NASA, CC BY-NC CC BY-ND It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that “space is getting crowded” has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get? I am a professor of physics and director of the Center for
SpaceX successfully launched the first all-civilian crew into space on Wednesday evening. The liftoff at 8:02PM from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is a major step towards the future of space travel.
Scientists in Egypt identify fossil of prehistoric 4-legged whale
More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom […]
The four people on SpaceX’s first private flight are fairly ordinary, down-to-Earth types brought together by chance. Isaacman has pledged $100 million to St. Jude and is seeking another $100 million in public donations.
The Inspiration4 crew took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:04 EDT p.m., commencing the first space mission in human history featuring zero trained astronauts. The reusable first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket executed two burns in its journey back to Earth, landing vertically on the SpaceX droneship "Just Read the Instructions" around 9-and-a-half minutes after launch. The four-person crew will be spending time in orbit in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which was affixed to a Falcon 9 rocket.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share