SpaceX is about to win a high-stakes game of capture the flag that Barack Obama started 9 years ago

The crews of STS-135 and Expedition 28 hold up a US flag that flew on the first space shuttle mission, returned to Earth, then flew again on the space shuttle's final mission. The flag was left on the International Space Station for the next crewed launch from American soil.

NASA

As two NASA astronauts prepare to return to Earth this weekend, SpaceX is poised to win a high-stakes game of capture the flag.

President Barack Obama started the competition nine years ago, when his administration funded a public-private partnership program in which NASA would work with companies to send humans to space.

SpaceX beat Boeing, the other company in the contest, to the first crewed launch: the May 30 flight of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The American flag flew on the first space shuttle and has stayed on the International Space Station since the vehicles stopped launching in 2011.

Behnken and Hurley are now poised to bring the flag home.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

When NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley return to Earth on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship, they'll be carrying an American flag with even more symbolism than usual.

The flag first rocketed to orbit on the inaugural space shuttle mission, STS-1. It was left on the ISS by the crew of NASA's final space shuttle flight in 2011, called STS-135, of which Hurley was a member. The idea was that the next astronauts to launch on an American spacecraft from US soil would return the flag to Earth.

But at that time, it wasn't yet clear which company would get there first, or which astronauts would be selected for that mission.

President Barack Obama tours the SpaceX commercial rocket processing facility with Elon Musk, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, April 15, 2010. More

NASA/Bill Ingalls

"I understand it's going to be sort of like a capture-the-flag moment here for commercial spaceflight. So good luck to whoever grabs that flag," President Barack Obama said on a phone call with Hurley and his colleagues in 2011.

SpaceX launched Behnken and Hurley toward the International Space Station on May 30, marking the aerospace company's first crewed flight and the first time humans have ever flown a commercial spacecraft to orbit.

Behnken and Hurley docked to the ISS on May 31, then climbed through the hatch into the football-field-sized floating laboratory. In that moment, they put Elon Musk's rocket company on the cusp of winning the nine-year-long game of capture the flag.

Soon after, Hurley held the flag up to NASA's live broadcast cameras beside Behnken and astronaut Chris Cassidy.

"Chris had it right on the hatch where we left it nine years ago," Hurley said in June. "He's got a note: 'Do not forget to take with Crew Dragon.'"

On Saturday, as Behnken and Hurley wrapped up their two-month stay with a goodbye ceremony, the flag came up again.

"I do want to make mention of this very special flag," Cassidy said. "It has deep, deep space history — and getting deeper — as this flag will return to Earth with the Crew Dragon guys, and spend a little bit of time on Earth and, very soon, make a trip to the moon."

Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to undock from the space station at 7:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, then begin a fiery, high-speed journey through Earth's atmosphere. Assuming all goes according to plan, they'll splash down on Sunday at 2:42 p.m., off the coast of Florida. At that point, SpaceX will have successfully captured the flag. (Watch NASA's continuous live coverage of their return flight here.)

"The race isn't over until it's over," Behnken told reporters ahead of the May launch.

The world's first commercially developed and operated spaceflight

SpaceX's Demo-2 mission, launched with a Falcon 9 rocket, lifts off with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley inside a Crew Dragon spaceship. More