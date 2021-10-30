SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away.

Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA's Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.

For crew launches, SpaceX requires good weather all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland, in case something goes wrong and the capsule has to make an emergency splashdown.

Calmer conditions are expected Wednesday. The one German and three U.S. astronauts will remain at Kennedy until then.

This will be SpaceX's fourth astronaut flight for NASA in 1 1/2 years and the company's fifth passenger flight overall. Last month, SpaceX launched its first private flight, sending a billionaire and his three guests into orbit.

In this Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 photo provided by NASA, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany, and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday, Nov. 3, because of rough wind and waves offshore. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off from Florida early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

___

