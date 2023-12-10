SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy X-37B launch to Monday; Starlink window still open later tonight

Facing a stormy weather forecast, SpaceX is pushing back its Falcon Heavy rocket launch by 24 hours to send the mysterious Space Force X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on its next secret mission.

SpaceX is now targeting 8:14 p.m. EST Monday to launch a triple-core Falcon Heavy from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the USSF-52 national security mission.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts the odds of "go for launch" weather at 70% Monday night, compared with only 40% tonight as a "vigorous" cold front sweeps across the Space Coast, spawning shower activity, winds and cumulous clouds.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the Space Force X-37B robotic orbital plane stands at pad 39A at sunset Saturday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs," SpaceX said of the postponement in a tweet this morning.

Meanwhile — though SpaceX has yet to confirm this mission — a Starlink launch window opens today from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday. Details: A Falcon 9 rocket will carry another batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

However, the 45th Weather Squadron only predicts 20% favorable odds for this Starlink 6-34 mission early on during tonight's four-hour launch window. But odds should increase to 50% as the evening progresses.

