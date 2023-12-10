SpaceX delays launch of Falcon Heavy rocket carrying U.S. Space Force mission

SpaceX has delayed their planned launch of a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force.

A Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a U.S. military-owned X37B spaceplane was initially scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 8:14 p.m. Sunday evening.

Early Sunday morning, SpaceX announced plans to delay the launch to the first available backup opportunity at the same time Monday.

According to SpaceX, the weather forecast for Sunday’s launch was only 40-percent favorable for liftoff but was forecast to improve to 70-percent favorable on Monday.

SpaceX teams say they’ll use the additional time to complete extra pre-launch checks.

This will be the seventh mission for the spaceplane and the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy side boosters.

After booster separation, the side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Now targeting Monday, December 11 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission, with weather conditions forecasted to improve to 70% favorable for liftoff on Monday night. The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/OsQ6bjWwxK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2023

