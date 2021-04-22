SpaceX has denied OneWeb's claim that their satellites almost collided - and accused it of deliberately misleading the press

Grace Dean
·2 min read
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • SpaceX denied that a Starlink satellite almost collided with a OneWeb satellite in an FCC filing.

  • OneWeb told the WSJ that Starlink engineers had said they couldn't do anything to avoid a collision.

  • SpaceX said the companies worked together and OneWeb asked it to turn its collision software off.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has denied rival OneWeb's claims that their satellites almost collided earlier this month.

SpaceX said the two companies worked together and agreed in a meeting on Tuesday that there was no "close call" or "near miss," per Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings from the company, first reported by Ars Technica.

It also accused British-owned satellite broadband provider OneWeb of "intensified efforts" to prevent SpaceX from completing a safety upgrade.

This came after Chris McLaughlin, government affairs chief at OneWeb, told The Wall Street Journal in an article published on Monday that a satellite operated by Starlink, the internet arm of SpaceX, came within 190 feet of a OneWeb satellite in early April.

Read more: Bank of America breaks down 6 reasons why under-the-radar space company Avio could see its stock surge more than 100% as the industry rockets towards a $1.4 trillion valuation by 2030

McLaughlin told The Journal that Starlink's engineers said they couldn't do anything to avoid a collision and switched off the satellite's autonomous collision-avoidance system. They did this so OneWeb could maneuver around the Starlink satellite without interference, McLaughlin said.

SpaceX fired back in its ex-parte FCC filing Tuesday, saying OneWeb itself had requested that it turn off its collision-avoidance system temporarily so that it could move its satellite.

According to SpaceX, OneWeb made this decision because OneWeb satellites need more time to coordinate and plan their maneuvers than Starlink satellites require, and the two companies were in communication throughout.

The two companies were working together "in good faith" and OneWeb "chose to publicly misstate the circumstances of the coordination" in The Journal's article, SpaceX said.

OneWeb did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

SpaceX added that "the probability of collision never exceeded the threshold for a [collision-avoidance] maneuver, and the satellites would not have collided even if no maneuver had been conducted."

SpaceX said its collision-avoidance system "was and remains fully functional at all times," and that its satellite had conducted many similar maneuvers in the past in conjunction with OneWeb, "with no issues."

At the meeting between FCC, OneWeb and SpaceX representatives on Tuesday, the two companies "agreed that they had conducted a successful coordination," according to SpaceX.

It added that OneWeb offered to retract its previous statements.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX is launching 4 astronauts into space on Friday. Here's how the journey will go - from liftoff to splashdown.

    SpaceX astronaut flights to and from the International Space Station are becoming routine. But these missions are still high-stakes.

  • Nasa's rover makes breathable oxygen on Mars

    An instrument in the Perseverance rover produces oxygen from the planet's carbon dioxide atmosphere.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed to Friday

    NASA optimistic weather will cooperate for a Friday launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station.

  • The 2nd victim in the Tesla crash in Texas has been named. Elon Musk and police still don't agree if the car was driving itself.

    69-year-old Everette Talbot, an engineer, was named as the second victim. The mystery of who was behind the wheel is still unsolved.

  • 77 inmates at Iowa prison given overdoses of COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

    Dozens of inmates at an Iowa prison were given overdoses of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. Two medical staff members from the Iowa Department of Corrections incorrectly administered the vaccine -- developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech -- to 77 inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison for men located in Fort Madison, about 90 miles southeast of Iowa City. Upon learning of the error, the Iowa Department of Corrections immediately contacted Pfizer and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance.

  • Porsche Made a 2.0-Liter 718 Spyder For China and It's Very Pink

    At today's exchange rates, it costs $113,000.

  • Indonesia says sailors on missing submarine have oxygen until Saturday

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -The sailors aboard a missing Indonesian submarine have enough oxygen to last until Saturday, aboard a vessel that had been in good condition, the country's defence chiefs said on Thursday, as the search for the submarine continued. Yudo Margono, the navy chief of staff, said that there would be enough oxygen for the sailors to last until Saturday, and that the submarine had been cleared for use. "The submarine has received a letter of feasibility from the navy," he told a news conference.

  • The Super League Is Dead, and German Clubs Were Key to That. What Can We Learn From Them?

    There were a number of factors in the project's demise, but the culture of collectivist ownership around German soccer organizations has lessons to teach us.

  • The deadly, flaming Tesla crash happened on an upscale street near Houston and left a charred wreck. The unsolved mystery is whether anyone was driving.

    The police and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seem to disagree over whether or not someone was driving the car that crashed on Saturday night, leaving two dead.

  • NFL approves expanded duties for replay official

    NFL owners voted on proposed rule changes on Wednesday and they approved one dealing with the role of replay officials. The Competition Committee proposed expanding the duties of the replay officials to allow them to advise the on-field officials on “specific, objective aspects of a play when clear and obvious video evidence is present and/or [more]

  • The CEO of Signal is squaring up to Cellebrite, a company that helps cops hack into locked phones, claiming its software is full of security flaws

    Signal's CEO Moxie Marlinspike claims he obtained Cellebrite's software after if fell off the back of a truck.

  • NIO: 'Tesla killer' wants better US-China cooperation

    Electric carmaker NIO is at the forefront of China's effort to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • Russia’s talk of leaving the ISS makes so much more sense now

    NASA may have been a bit blindsided this week when its partner, Russia's Roscosmos, revealed that it was going to decide whether or not it wanted to leave the ISS permanently. The space station has been co-operated by both the United States and Russia for a long time and has hosted astronauts from many different nations. Now, it seems Russia is having second thoughts and it's blaming the space station's age and lack of functionality as reasons it might depart. At the time, it didn't make a ton of sense. The ISS has been a big deal for Russia for a long time and it's one of the few areas where the United States and Russia have a cooperative agreement that, at least from outside appearances, works quite well. Political blustering aside, there seemed to be little reason why either country would want to set sail, but a post on Telegram by Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin helps make things quite a bit clearer. If Russia does decide to leave the ISS, it will almost certainly be doing so in favor of its own space station. As AP reports, a Telegram post by Rogozin appeared shortly after news broke that the country was considering pulling out of the International Space Station. The message was simple, with the Russian space boss stating that the "first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works." Rogozin also noted that Energia, the Russian state-owned aerospace corporation, is working on the project and that it should be ready to launch by 2025. The posts included a video of Energia workers doing their thing. Russia has already agreed to work with NASA on the International Space Station through 2024. Beyond that, another agreement would have to be reached in order for the cooperation to continue. NASA has long been of the opinion that it will continue to work on the ISS until it makes sense to stop. Russia appears to be arguing that that limit will be reached shortly, and that the space station may ultimately be too old and/or unsafe for it to feel comfortable sending its astronauts there. If that does indeed happen, and Russia pulls out of the ISS in 2025, it will be interesting to see what NASA decides to do. Russia is obviously working on its own space station that it will begin constructing in space in 2025 but NASA has no such plans. The U.S. space agency wants to send humans to the Moon within the next four years (or so) and is working on the Artemis program that will see the construction of a lunar gateway to act as a jumping-off point for missions to and from the lunar surface. That's all great, but none of those plans would fill a hole that an abandoned ISS would leave. It may be a while before we see what Russia's decision ultimately is, but Russia's chatter this week will undoubtedly have caught NASA's attention.

  • Warren Buffett could teach traders in dogecoin, GameStop and other hot trends a few things about ‘Mr. Market’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As the old joke goes, St. Peter had some bad news for an oil prospector who appeared at the pearly gates of heaven: “You’re qualified for admission,” said St.

  • Hollywood loves a reboot - now Oscars show gets its turn

    The biggest cliffhanger at Sunday's Oscars may not be who wins the top prizes - or even if Netflix can finally snag a coveted best picture trophy - but how the movie industry's biggest night reinvents itself after a tumultuous year. Forced to rethink the ceremony because of the pandemic, and with a slate of diverse but mostly smaller films, organizers are promising a show unlike anything seen in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards. But they say the tone will be optimistic and the show will act as a love letter to the battered movie industry after a year of theater closures and delays in releasing dozens of potential blockbusters.

  • American Honey Still Contains Nuclear Fallout From the 1950s

    Here's the surprising reason it lingers.

  • LeBron James accused of tweeting ‘You’re Next’ at cop possibly involved in shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant

    Shortly after Twitter-dunking on former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin following his murder conviction, LeBron James took aim at another police officer. But in the latter case, which happened in James’ home state of Ohio, instant replay may have reversed a controversial call. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Akron native tweeted in all caps “ACCOUNTABILITY” following Chauvin’s conviction ...

  • NASA and SpaceX Are Sending Astronauts to Space on Thursday—And You Can Watch

    3, 2, 1, Blast off!

  • Israel says it struck targets in Syria after missile attack

    Iran, which maintains troops in Syria, had vowed revenge against Israel.

  • On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal

    Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal.