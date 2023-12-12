SpaceX doubleheader: What to know about tonight's Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9 Starlink launches

Two SpaceX launches are rescheduled for tonight at Cape Canaveral — after back-to-back mission scrubs Monday night!

SpaceX is now targeting 8:14 p.m. EST to launch a sonic-boom-producing Falcon Heavy rocket, propelling the secretive Space Force X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on its next classified mission circling the Earth.

Then at 11:02 p.m., SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch to launch 23 Starlink internet satellites from Launch Complex 40 at adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team updates during both launch attempts on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the Falcon Heavy USSF-52 launch target.

Afterward, Space Team updates will continue on this page during the Starlink 6-34 mission.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast calls for 80% "go for launch" during the Falcon Heavy attempt, while the Falcon 9 forecast predicts a 65% chance of favorable weather.

More: Double-scrub! SpaceX stands down from back-to-back Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9 launches Monday

Countdown Timer

For the latest launch schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX doubleheader: Read about tonight's Falcon Heavy, Starlink launches