SpaceX doubleheader: How to watch Starlink, NASA Crew-8 rocket launches from Florida

Two weeks after the Space Coast had near back-to-back rocket launches, it’s happening again: This week, SpaceX will deliver a batch of Starlink satellites and two days later, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Below is more info about SpaceX's Starlink launch and SpaceX-NASA's Crew-8 and suggestions on where to watch the rocket launches. Dates and times are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons. FLORIDA TODAY provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

SpaceX Starlink 6-40 launch from Florida on Thursday, Feb. 29, or Leap Day 2024

Though SpaceX has yet to announce this mission, the Space Launch Delta 45 website shows this launch window opens at 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 29, or Leap Day. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch window will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. from Launch Complex 40. The trajectory? Southeast with no local sonic boom. There will be a booster landing, a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean. Live coverage starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

SpaceX-NASA Crew-8 launch is scheduled Saturday, March 2

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition. They are NASA astronauts pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps. They'll be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, a mission specialist. The four astronauts will fly aboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour capsule, which previously flew Demo Mission-2, Crew-2, Crew-6, and Axiom Mission 1. That April 2022 Ax-1 mission was the first commercial astronaut mission to visit the orbiting outpost.

Launch: As of Feb. 28, the new time is 11:16 p.m. EST Saturday, March 2. Previously, SpaceX-NASA Crew-8 was scheduled to lift off at 12:04 a.m. Friday, March 1 (just a few minutes after Feb. 29, Leap Day, ends).

Location: Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Local sonic boom: Yes

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch SpaceX Leap Day 2024 and March 2 rocket launches from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates for both SpaceX rocket launches from Florida at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff for the Starlink 6-40 launch and two hours before launch for the NASA-SpaceX Crew-8 mission. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

What is Blue Origin? Its towering rocket in Cape Canaveral, connection to Jeff Bezos

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates.)

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best views to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are further south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to launch pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

• Jetty Park Beach and Pier, 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

• Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

• Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

• Space View Park, 8 Broad St., Titusville

• Sand Point Park, 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

• Rotary Riverfront Park, 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

• Alan Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

• Lori Wilson Park, 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

• Sidney Fischer Park, 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

