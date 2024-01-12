SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at pad for Ax-3 astronaut launch (photos)

A white spacex dragon capsule is seen inside a large hangar near a door that opens onto darkness.

SpaceX continues to gear up for its next astronaut mission.

That flight, known as Ax-3, is scheduled to launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 17, sending four people to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Dragon capsule that will carry those folks to the orbiting lab and back has now arrived at Pad 39A's hangar, SpaceX announced today (Jan. 12) in a post on X that featured photos of the spacecraft in its new surroundings.

Related: Axiom Space names Ax-3 astronaut crew for SpaceX mission to ISS

a white spacex capsule is seen in a large, dark room.

Ax-3 is the third mission to the ISS organized by Houston company Axiom Space. Like its two predecessors, which launched in April 2022 and May 2023, Ax-3 will employ SpaceX hardware — the Falcon 9 rocket as well as the Dragon capsule.

Ax-3's crew consists of former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría; Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, who also flew to suborbital space with Virgin Galactic in June 2023; Marcus Wandt of the European Space Agency; and Alper Gezeravcı, who will become the first citizen of Turkey to reach space.

López-Alegría, who now works for Axiom, will command the mission. (NASA requires that every private crewed mission to the ISS be led by a former agency astronaut.) He's a dual Spanish-American citizen, giving Ax-3 an unprecedented international flavor.

"The Ax-3 mission will be transformational, as it fosters partnerships outside the construct of the ISS, and positions European nations as pioneers of the emerging commercial space industry," López-Alegría said in an Axiom statement in September 2023, when the crewmembers were announced.

RELATED STORIES:

— NASA and Axiom Space sign-on for 4th private astronaut mission to space station

— Axiom Space: Building the off-Earth economy

— SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

Ax-3 will be the 12th astronaut mission for SpaceX. In addition to the two Axiom flights, Elon Musk's company has launched eight crewed missions for NASA (including the Demo-2 test flight in 2020) and the private Inspiration4 effort. All of these missions visited the ISS except Inspiration4, on which Dragon flew freely in Earth orbit.

One SpaceX mission remains at the orbiting lab — the four-person Crew-7, which launched last August and is scheduled to return to Earth next month.