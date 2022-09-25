SpaceX expands Starlink constellation
SpaceX on Saturday launched 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX is building to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. (Sept. 24)
SpaceX on Saturday launched 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX is building to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. (Sept. 24)
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance expanding internet services available to Iranians despite U.S. sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody. A Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for."
The most refreshing cocktails, lemonade and so much more await you.
Amazon has some highly-rated and inexpensive organizers to help make your kitchen look its best this autumn.
The Office of the President of Ukraine considers the mobilization of a disproportionately large amount of ethnic minorities in Russia to be "genuine ethnic cleansing", presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Sept. 23.
The Rams, who play at the Cardinals on Sunday, are defending NFL champions. Are they still the favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl?
Steve Hanke called the ruble's collapse in 1998, and for some time now he's been calling a "whopper" of a recession.
The Raiders listed running back Josh Jacobs as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Titans and he’ll be flying to Nashville on his own if the team decides to have him in the lineup. Jacobs has missed the last two days of practice with an illness and Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports that [more]
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the South Korean port of Busan on Friday ahead of the two countries' joint military exercise that aims to show their strength against growing North Korean threats.
The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth and penultimate day of the 2022 debate.
Rising mortgage rates have quelled home buyer demand, cutting into both sales and prices. Mortgage rates have risen substantially this year as the Federal Reserve has moved to combat inflation. Weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rates published by Freddie Mac have doubled since last year, adding about $600 to the monthly cost of a home compared with the final week in 2021.
The most popular duty station by far is Alaska, home of the newly revamped 11th Airborne Division.
ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:02 Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian occupying forces are using the guise of sham referendums to search Ukrainian households for men [who can be conscripted to fight on Russia's side - ed.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:33 Since the beginning of partial mobilisation in Russia, at least five military enlistment offices have been set on fire, and cases of fires in administrative buildings have also become more frequent.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan and Michelle Wie West told GC.com that playing with the men is something they'd like to see.
Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police. A few thousand people attended a rally in the capital, Tehran, where they waved Iranian flags, and similar demonstrations were held in other cities. The government claimed the demonstrations of support were spontaneous.
Warehouse clubs remain a tremendous value for customers even if they do charge a membership fee in order to shop there. Costco , Walmart's Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale all offer members a similar proposition -- pay a membership fee and get access to a selection of items at low prices. CFO Richard Galanti commented on that during the chain's second-quarter earnings call.
Farhan Zaidi believes that Aaron Judge is more deserving of the American League MVP award over Shohei Ohtani for one simple reason.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that he is activating the company’s Starlink satellite internet service in Iran after U.S. officials eased sanctions to allow the Iranian people greater access to the internet. The Treasury Department announced the policy change earlier on Friday to let companies provide additional online services as the Iranian government has…