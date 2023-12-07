SpaceX extends space-payload lead with early Thursday Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Wednesday night, SpaceX announced Starlink high-speed internet is now available in Honduras, expanding its sizable service footprint across the Western Hemisphere.

Hours later, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The late-night Falcon 9 soared off Launch Complex 40 at 12:07 a.m. EST Thursday, extending the ongoing record of annual orbital launches from the Space Coast to 68 — with another 24 days remaining in December.

The Starlink 6-33 launch added to the company's ever-increasing presence in the commercial space industry. In a Wednesday tweet, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said, "SpaceX is tracking to launch over 80% of all Earth payload to orbit this year."

Musk cited a BryceTech report that tracked global orbital launches during the third quarter of 2023. Per that report, SpaceX launched about 381,278 kilograms of spacecraft payload into orbit during the quarter.

In stark contrast, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. finished a distant second place by launching about 24,560 kilograms.

After Thursday's launch, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean, concluding its ninth mission. Of note, the booster previously flew NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission, which sent four astronauts to the International Space Station in October 2022.

In a numerical note, SpaceX refers to tonight's mission as Starlink 6-33 on its website and on a Federal Aviation Administration navigational warning — though Saturday's Starlink 6-31 mission was the last to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Next, SpaceX will follow Thursday's Starlink mission by launching a Falcon Heavy rocket Sunday to carry the Space Force's secretive X-37B robotic space plane into orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flies beyond decorated Christmas trees, a NASA T-38 display and a space shuttle external tank display early Thursday morning at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Target liftoff time has not been released for this National Security Space Launch mission.

The Falcon Heavy's twin outer boosters are expected to generate sonic booms along the Space Coast by descending to Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. More details:

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Length of X-37B space plane mission in orbit: Unknown.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

In a Yuletide scene at Sidney Fischer Park in Cocoa Beach, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ascends from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after its 12:07 a.m. Thursday liftoff.

