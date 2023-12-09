SpaceX eyes two launch windows Sunday night, but forecast calls for stormy weather

SpaceX may be targeting back-to-back launches within hours Sunday night from the Space Coast, but further details remain unannounced — and an incoming cold front is forecast to generate stormy weather.

Here's what we know: At 8:14 p.m. EST Sunday, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and send the secretive Space Force X-37B robotic space plane into orbit for an undisclosed mission.

In addition — though SpaceX has yet to confirm this mission's existence — another National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates the next Starlink launch window will open at 11:01 p.m. Sunday.

If that Starlink mission occurs, a Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 40 at adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a southeasterly trajectory. The launch window lasts from 11:01 p.m. overnight to 3:31 a.m. Monday.

However, Mother Nature may have other plans.

"Scattered to numerous showers and isolated lightning storms are expected along and ahead of a fast moving cold front on Sunday," a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for East-Central Florida said.

"A few storms Sunday evening could become strong to marginally severe, with strong to severe wind gusts, frequent lightning and torrential downpours," the outlook said.

NWS meteorologists predict a balmy Sunday high near 81, partly sunny skies and a slight chance of daytime showers at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

But Sunday night's forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms at the Cape — as the temperature plunges around 54.

A south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph will shift northwest after midnight, and winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions should otherwise prevail.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had yet to issue its detailed forecast for the X-37B launch as of Saturday morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites streaks across the Brevard County sky early Thursday morning after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

