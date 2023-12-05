SpaceX eyes Wednesday for Starlink launch, with X-37B robotic plane launch set for Sunday

Expect SpaceX to target another late-night Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday — with a higher-profile Falcon Heavy mission launching the Space Force's mysterious X-37B robotic plane on tap this weekend.

Though SpaceX has yet to make a public announcement, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a 4½-hour rocket launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST Wednesday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch window — which precisely mirrors those of recent SpaceX Starlink missions — extends past midnight to 3:31 a.m. Thursday.

SpaceX's last launch from the Cape, which lifted 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, occurred at 11 p.m. EST Saturday. That mission earned a tweet from Elon Musk that simply read "251" — marking the number of times the company's Falcon first-stage boosters have landed after launch.

Fast facts detailing Wednesday's upcoming Starlink 6-32 launch:

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

As a cold front sweeps across Brevard County, the National Weather Service predicts the mercury will plunge around 53 on Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies, with a north wind around 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sometime Sunday, a SpaceX Heavy Falcon rocket will launch the seventh mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle — a secretive Space Force autonomous space plane — from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Launch window: to be announced.

