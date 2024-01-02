SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Swedish Ovzon satellite shortly after sunset Wednesday from Cape

Shortly after sunset Wednesday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to propel off the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and lift Ovzon 3 — the first privately funded and developed Swedish geostationary broadband-internet satellite — into orbit.

"It’s also the most powerful GEO satellite ever to be put into orbit covering 1/3 of the earth via its steerable spot beams," Ozvon's website says.

Quick details about Wednesday's mission, which is slated as the first launch of 2024 from the Space Coast:

Launch window: 6:04 to 6:45 p.m., a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning shows.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Ovzon 3 will become the first privately funded and developed Swedish geostationary satellite.

“Launch of Ovzon 3 is now targeted for early January 2024 due to continuous unfavorable weather and as a result of shifts in the launch schedule," Ovzon CEO Per Norén said in a Dec. 22 press release.

"While weather is out of our control, the spacecraft remains healthy, and we continue to work closely with SpaceX to prepare for launch in early January. This shift does not affect the roll-out of our unique next generation SATCOM-as-a-Service offerings," Norén said.

The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station calls for mostly sunny skies, a high near 71 and east wind of 5 to 10 mph, turning south in the afternoon.

Founded in 2006, Ovzon staffs an office in Tampa along with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and an office in Herndon, Virginia. The firm offers mobile satellite communications systems for customers such as defense agencies, emergency services and commercial organizations.

"Well, of course the big change with having Ovzon 3 in orbit will be that we will be able to offer our services through our own satellite capacity. Our current services are built around leased capacity from satellite operators. And now, we will have our own capacity," Ovzon CFO Noora Jayasekara said in a Dec. 22 company interview.

"And once Ovzon 3 is fully utilized, of course that will change the dynamics in our P&L (profit and loss)," Jayasekara said.

“But it will take a while — until mid-2024 — before Ovzon 3 is in orbit," she said.

The satellite will use its electric propulsion system to gradually transition to its designated geostationary orbit position three to four months after launch, the Ovzon website says.

