SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida

Another 230-foot SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off Friday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 took flight at 11:38 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 on a southeastern trajectory. SpaceX crews had originally targeted a launch window extending from Thursday night into early Friday morning, but the mission was postponed.

Following stage separation, roughly 8½ minutes after liftoff, the first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink 6-16 mission marked the fifth flight for the first-stage booster. The Falcon 9 booster previously logged launches with Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and two Starlink missions.

Friday's nighttime launch was the 49th from the Space Coast this year.

When is the next launch from Florida's Space Coast?

More SpaceX Starlink missions are expected to be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the near future, but the company hasn't yet announced when its next mission is scheduled. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites soars above the Space Coast nighttime sky Friday, viewed from Kelly Park on Merritt Island.

