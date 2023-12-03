SpaceX Falcon 9 launches on Saturday night from Cape Canaveral amid cloudy forecast

"Falcon 9 is in startup."

"Go for launch."

" ... Five, four, three, two, one. Engines full power. And liftoff! Go Falcon. Go Starlink."

SpaceX launch personnel counted down the final minute before liftoff of Saturday night's Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which bucked the odds and streaked skyward amid a cloudy forecast and sporadic rainstorms across Brevard County.

Postponed from its initial Friday night launch window, the 11 p.m. EST launch deployed a payload of 23 Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The 230-foot rocket's first-stage booster descended for a fiery landing aboard the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Thick cloud layers, cumulous clouds and upper-level wind shear threatened the Starlink 6-31 mission. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had only pegged the odds of "go for launch" weather at 40% for both Friday and Saturday nights.

Saturday's launch extended this year's ongoing record of annual orbital launches from the Space Coast to 67 with four more weeks to go.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes flight at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Looking ahead this week, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates Cape Canaveral's next rocket launch window will open late Tuesday night and extend 4½ hours into early Wednesday morning.

That launch window opens at 11 p.m. Tuesday and extends until 3:31 p.m. EST Wednesday, mirroring the hours of of recent SpaceX Starlink missions. However, SpaceX has yet to publicly announce its next launch attempt.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at 11 p.m. Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

