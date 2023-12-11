SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch tonight: What to know about X-37B launch from Cape Canaveral

It's a possible double-launch day — following a 24-hour delay!

After standing down Sunday with severe weather looming, SpaceX is now targeting 8:14 p.m. EST to launch a sonic-boom-producing Falcon Heavy rocket, propelling the secretive Space Force X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle to its next classified mission circling the Earth.

SpaceX's USSF-52 national security mission will launch from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 70% chance of "go for launch" weather.

Adding a wild card to the mix, SpaceX is also targeting a window later tonight to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a Federal Aviation Administration navigational warning shows.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the nose cone atop the 230-foot rocket. SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this Starlink 6-34 mission.

SpaceX hopes to launch this triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket tonight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

