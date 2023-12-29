SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch photos, video light up social media

Liftoff indeed!

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 8:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, from Kennedy Space Center, carrying the Space Force's secretive X-37B space plane into orbit on another classified national security mission.

Then, at 8:15 p.m., both Falcon Heavy boosters touched down at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, generating sonic booms on the Space Coast.

Twitter lit up with excitement over the picture-perfect launch. Here's a roundup of stunning photos from the Space Coast and beyond of Falcon Heavy.

.@SpaceX and Santa from mom’s porch in Orlando…#FalconHeavy 💫 launch above a near full moon peeking through the trees. For native Floridian #SpaceGeeks this #NeverGetsOld! ✨Congrats to the #SpaceX #USS52 crew and launch team! pic.twitter.com/KsWwzAqlS9 — Stacy Strazis (@StacyStrazis) December 29, 2023

Falcon heavy & a full moon 🌝🌟 made for a bright glowing night sky during the festive season tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/MJZZR1GbGc — Super Enthused (Jackie) (@superenthused) December 29, 2023

A long exposure view of Falcon Heavy's side boosters performing boostback burns to land at LZ-1 and LZ-2 🚀



📸: me for @TLPN_Official pic.twitter.com/sYHzBe1thc — Gavin R. 🚀 (@tweetsiphotos) December 29, 2023

Gorgeous video of the Falcon Heavy side boosters performing their boost-back burns. Video credit: NASA Spaceflight live feed. pic.twitter.com/DDyipNQG2Z — Monty 🚀 🌶 🌟 🏍 (@Monty_G_HV) December 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy launches USSF-52 to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/DC269EmaLh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 29, 2023

Long exposure of the Falcon Heavy with a Northeastern trajectory. Above the launch streak you can see the re-entry burn and then to the far right is the landing burn!



📸 by me for @SpaceflightNow #USSF52 pic.twitter.com/S5Ebzwp0iU — Michael Cain (@mdcainjr) December 29, 2023

SpaceX successfully completed its second attempt to launch the X-37B spaceplane on the USSF-52 mission on Dec. 28, 8:07 PM EST from Kennedy Space Center. The mission overcame earlier delays due to ground issues.@theresacross @space_explored #SpaceX #X37B #USSF52 #FalconHeavy… pic.twitter.com/Zsl4Pcq5A2 — theresacross (@theresacross_) December 29, 2023

FALCON HEAVY TRANSITS THE MOON: Tonight’s launch of the USSF-52 mission with seventh mission of the Space Force’s X-37B spaceplane. pic.twitter.com/gvOZSQDVR7 — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) December 29, 2023

An incredible opportunity presented itself tonight. Falcon Heavy with the X-37 (Orbital Test Vehicle) transits a rising moon over Florida’s Space Coast.



📸 me for @considercosmos pic.twitter.com/3xoNTotJry — John Pisani (@johnpisaniphoto) December 29, 2023

Timelapse from last night of Falcon Heavy's last few seconds before the side boosters were expended and began their journey back to Cape Canaveral. pic.twitter.com/cL1e1uSNt8 — Charles Boyer (@TheOldManPar) December 29, 2023

More SPACE LAZERS: This is the SpaceX USSF-52 #FalconHeavy from near the pad, captured with a sound-activated camera.



🔥🔥🔥



(30-sec exposure) pic.twitter.com/teuYQSeTt4 — Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) December 29, 2023

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch spotted beyond Space Coast of Florida

Universal's Stella Nova resort construction with tonight's #SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch and a full Moon.

Colorful reflective tiles on the resort tower glowing in ambient light. Cars passing by in foreground.

76 second long exposure. pic.twitter.com/nIavpmkP2b — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 29, 2023

Falcon heavy launch as seen from West Palm Beach sped up 10x #spacex pic.twitter.com/1gV9ciMrKq — James Wieland 🏄🏻‍♂️ (@SurfnWeatherman) December 29, 2023

Orlando’s got it all tonight…



-full moon

-Falcon Heavy launch

-a bowl mascot will be eaten pic.twitter.com/4LtA7TPgd2 — Eric DeSalvo (@EricDeSalvo) December 29, 2023

All in one photo (8:08pm EST last night):



- A near-full moon

- Falcon Heavy launching a mysterious spacecraft for the military

- The Magic Kingdom’s holiday fireworks at Walt Disney World



🌕 🚀 💥 pic.twitter.com/5OWcbonkqY — Andrés Aranguibel (@DesignerAndres) December 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy Launch over Space Mountain - View from Magic Kingdom during fireworks with Christmas Music playing! #FalconHeavy @SpaceX @elonmusk 🚀 pic.twitter.com/R0GTDKTXBM — GQCoop (@DannyCoop77) December 29, 2023

A surprisingly beautiful West Coast view of tonight’s @SpaceX Falcon Heavy USSF-52 mission from a juke joint out in the wetlands near Cedar Key, Florida. It’s 200 miles from the launch pad. Live music from 100 yards away provided the only break in the silence. Florida! 👍🏻🚀🎶🌕 pic.twitter.com/TeQCNF1T8K — JohnCn (@JConcilus) December 29, 2023

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Falcon Heavy launch photos on Twitter, SpaceX rocket jellyfish effect