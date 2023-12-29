SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch photos, video light up social media

Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today
·4 min read

Liftoff indeed!

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 8:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, from Kennedy Space Center, carrying the Space Force's secretive X-37B space plane into orbit on another classified national security mission.

Then, at 8:15 p.m., both Falcon Heavy boosters touched down at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, generating sonic booms on the Space Coast.

Twitter lit up with excitement over the picture-perfect launch. Here's a roundup of stunning photos from the Space Coast and beyond of Falcon Heavy.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch spotted beyond Space Coast of Florida

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Falcon Heavy launch photos on Twitter, SpaceX rocket jellyfish effect

Recommended Stories