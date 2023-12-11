SpaceX Falcon Heavy set for launch to put military spaceplane in orbit

SpaceX prepped a powerful triple-core Falcon Heavy for launch Monday evening to boost an unpiloted X-37B spaceplane into orbit for a classified military mission, the program's seventh and the first since a marathon 908-day flight ended last November.

The launching had been planned for Sunday, but it was delayed 24 hours because of predicted bad weather and to give engineers more time to complete additional checkouts. With a much better forecast in hand Monday, the X-37B mission was targeted for liftoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 8:14 p.m. EST.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands poised for launch atop pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. As indicated by their sooty appearance, the two side boosters will be making their fifth flight each while the central core stage is making its first. Nestled inside a protective nose cone atop the rocket is a Boeing X-37B spaceplane operated by the U.S. Space Force. / Credit: SpaceX

At the nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, another team of SpaceX engineers was believed to be readying a workhorse Falcon 9 rocket for launch at 11 p.m. to put 23 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

That flight had not been confirmed by SpaceX as of early Monday, but if both rockets take off, as shown on a Federal Aviation Administration advisory, it would mark the shortest span between two orbit-class missions since NASA's Gemini program in the 1960s.

But that will depend on the Falcon Heavy.

Using a central reinforced Falcon 9 core stage and two nearly identical strap-on boosters with a combined 27 Merlin engines, the Falcon Heavy is the most powerful operational rocket in SpaceX's inventory, capable of generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.

An artist's impression of an X-37B spaceplane in orbit with a solar array extended from its open payload bay. / Credit: Boeing

For the X-37B mission, the flight plan called for the two side boosters, both making their fifth flight, to peel away from the core stage after helping push the vehicle out of the dense lower atmosphere. They were programmed to fly themselves back to landings at the nearby Space Force station, the 40th and 41st to touch down in Florida.

The central core stage's nine engines were expected to continue firing for another minute and a half before shutting down. Unlike the two side boosters, the core stage was expected to use up all of its propellant and no recovery was planned.

No details about the second stage's climb to the spaceplane's intended orbit have been released. As usual with such classified military missions, SpaceX planned to end its launch commentary after the side booster landings about 8-and-a-half minutes after liftoff.

Two virtually identical X-37B Orbital Test Vehicles, or OTVs, are operated by the Pentagon's Rapid Capabilities Office for the U.S. Space Force. The vehicles are designed to serve as test beds for avionics and advanced sensors, to evaluate reusable spacecraft components and to provide a platform for experiments that can be returned to Earth for analysis.

An X-37B spaceplane seen shortly after landing to close out a long-duration mission. / Credit: Boeing

The Boeing-built X-37B operates like a miniature space shuttle, complete with delta wings, heat shield tiles and a compact payload bay. Unlike NASA's space shuttle, which relied on fuel cells for power in orbit, the X-37B is equipped with an extendable solar array that allows extremely long flights.

The compact orbiters are designed to end their missions with runway landings at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California or the Kennedy Space Center in Florida using a 3-mile-long runway built for the space shuttle.

The most recent flight of an X-37B began with launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on May 17, 2020. It ended Nov. 12, 2022, with touchdown at the Kennedy Space Center after 908 days and 21 hours in space.

Through the program's six previous flights dating back to the first launch in April 2010, the two X-37Bs logged a combined 10.3 years in space. The planned duration of the latest mission has not been announced.

