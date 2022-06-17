SpaceX fires employees involved in letter rebuking Musk - NYT

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk arrives to see off the Inspiration 4 civilian crew before they leave for lauch at SpaceX facility at the Kennedy Space Center
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
  • Gwynne Shotwell
    American business executive

(Reuters) - SpaceX has fired employees who helped write and distribute an open letter criticizing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's behavior, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A group of SpaceX employees derided Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories