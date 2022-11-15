SpaceX Is in Funding Talks That Would Value It at Over $150 Billion

Gillian Tan, Ed Ludlow, Katie Roof and Giles Turner
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in talks to raise a funding round that values the rocket-launch and satellite company at more than $150 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The transaction being discussed represents a jump from the $125 billion valuation the company commanded earlier this year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Terms including the price haven’t been finalized and could still change, the people said.

Shares are being discussed at roughly $85 apiece, up from a split-adjusted $70 during the last funding effort, according to the people. Investors may buy new shares in SpaceX at the same time employees sell via a private placement, or tender offer, at the same valuation, they said.

Representatives for SpaceX didn’t respond to a request for comment.

SpaceX dominates the market for commercial space launch. The company sends payload to orbit for private sector customers, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other government agencies. It also ferries astronauts to and from the International Space Station for NASA, and has run the first private space tourism mission for civilians to orbit the earth for several days.

The closely held company, led by Musk, the world’s richest man, is also building a constellation of thousands of Starlink satellites to beam broadband internet coverage to the Earth below. Musk has previously said Starlink could be spun off in a public listing once cash flow is more predictable. In June 2021, Musk said the company would need to invest $20 billion to $30 billion to maintain Starlink’s competitive position.

At more than $150 billion, SpaceX is poised to leapfrog ByteDance as the most valuable closely held company, according to data from CBInsights.

It’s not uncommon for secondary share sales at big private companies to be done concurrently with a regular funding round.

Earlier SpaceX investors include Sequoia Capital, T. Rowe Price and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

(Adds SpaceX context starting in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    DigitalBridge (DBRG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Wall Street Analysts Think GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Could Surge 97%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The consensus price target hints at a 97.4% upside potential for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Jeff Bezos doesn't deny reports that he might buy the NFL's Washington Commanders: 'We'll just have to wait and see'

    Multiple news outlets reported earlier this month that Bezos plans to team up with music mogul Jay-Z to buy the Commanders, the DC-area franchise.

  • US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

    The U.S. said Tuesday it is imposing new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after Iranian officials earlier this month acknowledged that they had transferred drones to Moscow. The penalties and diplomatic restrictions come as part of the most recent effort by the United States to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain and procurement network.

  • USPS Is Making These Major Changes to Your Deliveries, Starting Jan. 22

    Hopefully you've been receiving your mail without any problems, but there's no doubt that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been struggling for some time now—and it's impacting customers all across the country. The challenges facing the USPS were only exacerbated by the pandemic, prompting the agency to implement a 10-year plan for achieving financial stability called Delivering for America. This initiative was unveiled in March 2021, and through it, the USPS has been making big changes to get

  • It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesIf it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders

  • Lithium Stocks Albemarle, Livent Dive As Rumors Fly In China

    Lithium stocks Albemarle and Livent, after surging last week, tumbled on rumors out of China and worries of a slowdown in EV demand.

  • Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi

    Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted. The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations’ leaders since 2016, when Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia’s ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics.

  • Is Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for VYM

  • See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the first teaser trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1923

    This next installment of the Dutton family story premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

  • Mortgage Rates Fell Sharply Last Week, What's Next?

    Mortgage rates dropped significantly last week as a result of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics statistics showing that inflation had slowed in October, which is good news for potential home buyers as well as the economy as a whole. According to Mortgage News Daily, the 30-year fixed rate average dropped by 60 basis points, from 7.22% to 6.62% The 30-year fixed rate has decreased slightly, but overall mortgage rates are still much higher than they were last year, making it difficult for buyers to

  • Exclusive: Mike Pence predicts 'better choices,' not Trump, as the GOP's 2024 nominee

    For four years, former vice president Mike Pence sparked disparaging memes for his unblinking loyalty to Donald Trump. Now he is deferential no more.

  • South America Rain Offers Hope for Relief in World Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as agriculture traders fix their attention on South America, rain finally fell in Argentina over the weekend and soy farmers started revving up tractors to make up for lost planting time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets Af

  • Crypto exchanges are desperate to show they’re not the next FTX

    FTX’s implosion has been a learning lesson for its fellow crypto exchanges.

  • Credit-card balances just experienced the biggest annual jump in more than 20 years, Fed says

    The third quarter brought higher credit-card and mortgage balances, adding $351 billion to household debt, according to the New York Fed.

  • U.S. aviation sector calls for 5G wireless deadline extension

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Air carriers will be unable to fully meet deadlines to retrofit planes to avoid interference from latest generation 5G C-Band wireless service, the aviation industry said Tuesday, urging the White House to help avert a standoff. Concerns that 5G services could interfere with airplanes' altimeters, which give data on a plane's height above the ground and are crucial for bad-weather landing, led to disruptions at some U.S. airports earlier this year. A letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing Airbus, Embraer, aviation unions and others backed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) request to mandate an extension of mitigation by wireless carriers as airlines retrofit radio altimeters.

  • CF Industries Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

    The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for CF Industries Holdings increased from 94 to 96 Tuesday. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 96% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria.

  • NY Fed: Consumer debt surges in third quarter on strong demand, high inflation

    Americans continued to take on debt during the fourth quarter amid a surge in credit card borrowing, even as they backed away from new mortgages in a rapidly rising interest rate environment, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday. “Credit card, mortgage, and auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022 reflecting a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices,” said Donghoon Lee, a New York Fed research advisor, in a press release. "However, new mortgage originations have slowed to pre-pandemic levels amid rising interest rates.”

  • Lucid introduces entry-level Air Pure and mid-tier Touring trims

    Lucid Air Pure is introduced as entry level trim in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, while Touring launches as next level up.

  • Google Owner Alphabet Has Too Many Employees, TCI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. needs to take “aggressive action” to reduce expenses and scale back an overgrown headcount, investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. said in a letter to the internet-search giant, urging the company to make hard choices as job cuts roil the tech industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to B