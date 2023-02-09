SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

Associated Press

Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday. Around-the-clock testing inside and outside the evacuation zone around the village of East Palestine and a sliver of Pennsylvania showed the air had returned to normal levels that would have been seen before the derailment, said James Justice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Hundreds and hundreds of data points we’ve collected over the time show the air quality is safe," he said.