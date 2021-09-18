SpaceX Inspiration4 mission crew talks to St. Jude patients from space

Good Morning America

New data released Saturday at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology conference is garnering excitement for those seeking to battle some of the most challenging forms of breast cancer. Researchers found using the antibody conjugate drug ENHERTU to treat currently incurable HER-2-positive breast cancer was significantly more successful at reducing tumor size and keeping the patient alive longer without progression of disease than the current standard of care TDM1. ENHERTU was shown to be twice as effective as TDM1, the standard of care medication, in causing complete control of the disease in this trial.