SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission returns safely from orbit
SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission returned safely to Earth this Saturday, going down in history as the first privately funded, all-civilian space crew to do so. Mark Starssmann has the details.
A survivor of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of his family demanded Saturday that those responsible be punished and said Washington's apology was not enough. The family also seeks financial compensation and relocation to the United States or another country deemed safe, said Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was among those killed in the Aug. 29 strike. On that day, a U.S. hellfire missile struck the car that Ahmadi's brother Zemerai had just pulled into the driveway of the Ahmadi family compound as children ran to greet him.
A host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.
There are a lot of different snakes on Earth, and there's a good chance they all have common ancestors.
The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's coast, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit.
On Friday, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted in favor of recommending COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older and individuals with risk of severe illness from the coronavirus who have already received their first two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
After three days in space, the first all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit splashed down successfully Saturday night. SpaceX's splashed down in its preferred location in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Canaveral. SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission made history as the farthest any civilian has traveled from Earth -- 367 miles above it -- even farther than the International Space Station.
While no camp deal has been tendered, there is reportedly mutual interest between Boston and Goodwin.
A former lawyer for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign law firm pleaded not guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI, a charge by a U.S. special counsel investigating the origins of a FBI probe of potential ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Sean Berkowitz, a lawyer for Michael Sussmann, 57, a cybersecurity specialist who worked for the Perkins, Coie law firm, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui that he was entering "a plea of not guilty on behalf of Mr. Sussmann".
Lou, a three-year-old American canine, and her record-breaking ears are featured in the new Guinness World Records 2022 book
A new report about artificial intelligence and its effects warns AI has reached a turning point and its negative effects can no longer be ignored.The big picture: For all the sci-fi worries about ultra-intelligent machines or wide-scale job loss from automation — both of which would require artificial intelligence that is far more capable than what has been developed so far — the larger concern may be about what happens if AI doesn't work as intended.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio
One dog, Apollo, survived after being engulfed in flames. Another dog was saved after falling almost 50 feet. About 350 dogs relentlessly searched "the pile" for months, often becoming depressed when their search yielded no results, according to veterinarians, humane society members, and others who were at the scene who spoke with ABC News.
Political, financial and ethical concerns surround the scientific question of whether extra doses are needed now.
(Reuters) -The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into calm seas around 7 p.m. EDT, shortly before sunset, following an automated re-entry descent, SpaceX showed during a live webcast on its YouTube channel. Within an hour the four smiling crew members were seen emerging one by one from the capsule's side hatch after the vehicle, visibly scorched on its exterior, was hoisted from the ocean to the deck of a SpaceX recovery vessel.
Overall healthy adults with the Moderna COVID vaccine had 93% vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization over five months compared to those with 88% protection with Pfizer and 71% from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new report out Friday from the CDC shows. Why it matters: The report comes as the Food and Drug Administrations meets Friday to consider whether to endorse a contentious plan for booster shots among the fully vaccinated. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su