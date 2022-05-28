SpaceX will join Tesla in accepting dogecoin ‘soon,’ Musk says

Angela Weiss—AFP via Getty Images
Erin Prater
·1 min read
Dogecoin, a popular crypto meme token, will soon be accepted by SpaceX, Elon Musk tweeted Friday, causing the currency's price to spike as other cryptocurrencies fell.

"Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too," Musk tweeted.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1530209049261658112

Products on the SpaceX website, including "occupy Mars" T-shirts and spacesuit onesies, were still listed in dollars as of Saturday midday.

When asked by a Twitter user if Starlink internet subscriptions could be paid with the dog meme-themed currency, Musk replied, "Maybe one day."

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1530216449247019009

SpaceX's "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon," the first space mission funded completely by cryptocurrency, is slated to launch in June, according to spacetv.net.

Dogecoin traded higher Friday afternoon after Musk's morning announcement, as other popular cryptocurrencies fell. Dogecoin traded 4% higher, while Bitcoin fell 3% and Ethereum fell 8%, MarketWatch reported.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

