SpaceX landed three of its boosters for the first time, and yep, it was impressive

Johnny Lieu

Three is certainly a magic number.

SpaceX landed three of its Falcon Heavy rocket boosters for the first time on Thursday, as part of a mission which was delayed from the day before due to bad weather.

SEE ALSO: The black hole photo you've seen everywhere is thanks to this MIT grad's algorithm

The Falcon Heavy launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 6:35 p.m. EDT, carrying the Arabsat-6A communications satellite in its payload.

Eight minutes after takeoff, the spaceflight company landed the Falcon Heavy's side boosters at the company's two landing zones at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. 

Then, at around nine minutes after takeoff, the core booster landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Last year, SpaceX was able to land two of the Falcon Heavy's boosters, with the third one crashing into the ocean at 300 miles per hour.

You can catch the moment the side boosters begin to land from the 26 minute mark in SpaceX's live stream video, while the core booster lands at the 29 minute mark. 

Make sure you don't miss the rapturous applause from SpaceX's mission control.

Even cooler are the videos from spectators who watched the boosters land almost simultaneously at Cape Canaveral. We certainly wish we were there.

At 34 minutes after takeoff, the Arabsat-6A satellite was deployed to orbit in what was the Falcon Heavy's first commercial mission. 

The satellite aims to provide communications to people in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

WATCH: This space harpoon could be a solution to our growing space junk problem

Uploads%252fvideo uploaders%252fdistribution thumb%252fimage%252f90516%252f83fd41f8 e1ad 45c1 905c 88e84dfa6134.jpg%252foriginal.jpg?signature=f7 s5zhqbacjjaedrzof395a s4=&source=https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws