SpaceX’s Latest Launch Will Bring Starlink to T-Mobile Phones



The latest batch of Starlink satellites included six direct to cell satellites.

SpaceX is gearing up to test its Starlink satellites’ ability to connect directly to cellphones in the U.S., launching the first six satellites under a temporary license with the hopes to expand its connectivity reach beyond that of traditional cell signals.

On Tuesday, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 10:44 p.m. ET from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 21 Starlink satellites to orbit. Of note, this batch included the first six Starlinks with direct-to-cell capabilities, according to the company.

AST SpaceMobile and Virginia-based Lynk Global are also working to develop space-based cellular broadband networks directly accessible by cell phones. AST launched its prototype satellite in September 2022 (on board SpaceX’s own Falcon 9 rocket) which succeeded in making the first ever 5G phone call to a Samsung Galaxy S22 using AT&T spectrum. Lynk Global also deployed three satellites designed to deliver service from space directly to cell phones on Earth.



The Starlink satellite services will begin with text messages, while voice and data coverage are meant to follow, possibly in 2025. SpaceX would still need a license to start offering those services to its customers, according to SpaceNews.

