SpaceX to launch another rocket tonight after NASA Psyche Falcon Heavy liftoff from Cape

It's launch day — for the second time today!

After SpaceX successfully launched NASA's Psyche spacecraft aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket this morning, the company is now targeting 7:01 p.m. EDT for a Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This previously postponed Starlink 6-22 mission has five backup opportunities available, extending from 7:51 p.m. until 10:29 p.m. EDT at Launch Complex 40.

No local sonic booms are expected — unlike the window-rattling booms generated this morning by the Falcon Heavy's twin boosters. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the Falcon 9's first stage booster is set to target a drone ship landing out at sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates to be posted on this page, starting 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted at the top of this page.

Countdown Timer

SpaceX Starlink launch: Everything you need to know

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 will host.

This will be the Space Coast's 56th launch this year.

The payload is the company's next batch of 22 Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory, threading between Florida and the Bahamas.

No local sonic booms will occur with this mission.

The 130-foot first stage booster will target a drone ship landing about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

When is the next SpaceX Starlink launch from the Cape?

Future SpaceX Starlink missions are expected to launch soon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but the company hasn't yet announced when the next mission is targeted for liftoff. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here). Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription he

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX to launch 2nd rocket hours after NASA Psyche Falcon Heavy liftoff