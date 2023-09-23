SpaceX launch: Everything you need to know about Saturday's mission from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida are on track to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday with another batch of the company's Starlink internet satellites.

Liftoff of the 230-foot rocket is set for 9:07 p.m. EDT with a four-hour launch window that extends until 12:05 a.m. EDT Sunday morning. This would become the Space Coast's 51st launch this year.

SpaceX Starlink 6-18 liftoff

When is the SpaceX launch tonight?

The first opportunity to launch the Starlink 6-18 mission is at 9:07 p.m. EDT Saturday night, with three backup opportunities during a nearly four-hour launch window that extends until just after midnight.

Should teams need it, SpaceX has four backup opportunities available on Sunday beginning at 8:41 p.m. EDT.

What is the weather outlook for the next SpaceX launch:

Weather conditions for the Starlink 6-18 mission, according to the Space Force's Space Launch Delta 45, are expected to be excellent. Forecasters with the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron on Friday predicted a 95% chance of "go" weather conditions around the spaceport for Saturday's launch window.

The only concern is a slight chance of lingering clouds from a coastal tropical system making its way out of the area over the weekend.

"By Saturday evening, this system will be over North Carolina, leaving mostly dry conditions and northeasterly winds at the Spaceport," forecasters said in Friday's report.

Recovery conditions for the booster landing attempt were listed as "low risk."

Here's everything you need to know about Starlink 6-18:

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 will host.

The payload is the company's next batch of Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory threading between Florida and the Bahamas.

If it launches on time, it will mark the Space Coast's 51st launch this year.

No local sonic booms with this mission. The 130-foot first-stage booster will target a drone ship landing about eight minutes after liftoff.

According to SpaceX, the first stage booster supporting tonight's mission is flying for the 17th time.

When's the next SpaceX launch?

More Starlink missions are expected to liftoff soon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but SpaceX hasn't yet announced the next targeted launch date.

At nearby Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX teams are preparing a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket for liftoff during the first week of October. The payload of that mission is NASA's Psyche spacecraft, which will study a metal-rich asteroid between Mars and Jupiter.

Liftoff of the interplanetary mission is tentatively slated for no earlier than 10:38 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 5, from pad 39A. For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

