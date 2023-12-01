SpaceX to launch experimental spacecraft with Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch an experimental spacecraft from Florida’s Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will be used to launch a national security payload for the U.S. Space Force.

This will be the seventh mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, officials said.

Watch: SpaceX launches 2nd Starship mega rocket

The mission is part of the U.S. Space Force National Security Space Launch program.

Officials said the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Space Force.

Watch: Axiom Space shares new details before launch of Axiom Mission 3 private astronaut mission

“Our national security space launches transport our most important capabilities into orbit,” said Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space and Commander, Space Launch Delta 45. “We partner closely with our launch service providers, and the entire team is focused on executing a successful mission.”

The launch is planned for some time on Dec. 10 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Watch: SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts return safely to Earth after splashdown off Florida’s coast

Officials said a launch time will be released closer to launch day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.