Update:

SpaceX said it now plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

Previous story:

SpaceX said it now plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket at 7:21 p.m. Sunday.

Previous story:

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

The rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

After stage separation, the first-stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the 18th flight for the booster. It also supported the Inspiration4, OneWeb Launch 17 and 10 Starlink missions.

Starlink provides high-speed internet access and improved telecommunication for users worldwide through its satellite formations.

Backup opportunities will be at 9:55 p.m. and include Monday, Jan. 29, starting at 5:39 p.m.

