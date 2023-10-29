SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight; Here’s when to look up

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites on Sunday.

The company said the launch is scheduled for liftoff at 8:17 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the eighth flight for the first stage booster, which also launched the Crew 5 mission.

If the launch happens, Channel 9 will stream it here.

Read: ULA planning Christmas Eve launch of new Vulcan Centaur rocket

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.