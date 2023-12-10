SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket carrying U.S. Space Force mission on Sunday

SpaceX is planning to launch a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force with a unique payload.

The Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a U.S. military-owned X37B spaceplane will blast off from the Kennedy Space Center Sunday evening.

The launch is scheduled for 8:14 p.m.

This will be the seventh mission for the spaceplane and the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy side boosters.

Read: SpaceX to launch experimental spacecraft with Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

After booster separation, the side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

There is a backup opportunity for the launch on Monday.

If the launch does happen, watch Channel 9 for coverage and click here to watch the live stream.

Sunset shot of Falcon Heavy at Launch Complex 39A in Florida ahead of tomorrow's launch of USSF-52 pic.twitter.com/XeMNHm2nTm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.