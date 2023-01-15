SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket carrying communication satellites after delay

SpaceX plans to launch the USSF-67 mission using the Falcon Heavy rocket Sunday evening.

The launch is scheduled for liftoff at 5:56 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

According to a release, this will be the fifth SpaceX Falcon Heavy mission.

Falcon Heavy at dusk. Weather forecast is >90% favorable for liftoff tomorrow → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/xRxeTJSwQG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 14, 2023

The rocket will carry two communication satellites for military data and other experimental equipment for the U.S. Space Force.

After booster separation, two side boosters from the Falcon Heavy will land on landing zones 1 and 2.

You may hear sonic booms since the rocket’s boosters will land near Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch had been pushed back from Saturday after preparations ran behind schedule.

