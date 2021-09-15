SpaceX to launch first all-civilian crew into orbit
An all-civilian crew will orbit Earth for three days as part of SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission. Mark Strassmann has the details.
The historic launch can be watched on SpaceX's YouTube channel and on Netflix's YouTube channel.
The Inspiration4 crew took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:04 EST PM, commencing the first space mission in human history featuring zero trained astronauts. The reusable first-stage of the Falcon 9 rocket executed two burns in its journey back to Earth, landing vertically on a SpaceX drone ship around 9-and-a-half minutes after launch. The four-person crew will be spending time in orbit in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which was affixed to a Falcon 9 rocket.
SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission has carried a group of four amateur space travelers to Earth's orbit, kicking off a new era of private space tourism.
The Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. The first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades.The latest: SpaceX has completed fueling the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, streamed live via SpaceX, remains on schedule for liftoff at 8:02 p.m. ET. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.
Hayley Arceneaux is set to make history as she travels on the first all-civilian mission to space. She shows Norah O’Donnell how she prepared for the trip.
This SpaceX flight is poised to leave those recent Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Blue Origin trips in its space dust. The Inspiration4 mission is poised to send four civilians into Earth’s orbit on Wednesday night, aiming for a maximum altitude of 357 miles, which is about 80 miles higher than the international Space Station. The all-American and all-civilian crew includes Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who is now a physician assistant at St. Jude.
The four non-professional astronauts trained for six months ahead of the launch, and will orbit Earth for three days. SpaceX founder Elon Musk believes spaceflight will one day be routine, like airline travel.
