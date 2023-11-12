SpaceX launch largely obscured by clouds Sunday afternoon during SES O3b mPOWER mission

Quickly cloaked by thick cloud cover, as seen by many Space Coast spectators, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted a pair of communications satellites into medium-Earth orbit Sunday afternoon for the Luxembourg-based company SES.

After the 4:08 p.m. EST launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated and returned to Earth for a fiery landing aboard the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out at sea.

“And there you have it, folks. That landing marked SpaceX’s 245th recovery of an orbital-class rocket, and that includes first-stage landings for both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy," SpaceX's launch commentator said during the livestream broadcast.

Sunday's O3b mPOWER mission marked SpaceX's 282nd overall mission and 83rd launch of the year, including liftoffs from other states.

The SpaceX launch increased 2023's ongoing record of annual orbital launches from the Space Coast to 63.

Many beach-goers in Cocoa Beach were oblivious to Sunday's SpaceX launch that disappeared into the clouds moments after liftoff from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Though SpaceX has yet to confirm this mission's existence, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning issued Sunday indicates that a rocket launch window will open late Thursday night:

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Launch window: 11 p.m. Thursday to 3:31 a.m. Friday EST.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaks through the clouds Sunday after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

