SpaceX launch - live: Starship SN15 prepares for lift-off, with road and airspace closures in place

Anthony Cuthbertson
·1 min read
SpaceX posts live streams of its Starship tests less than 10 minutes before they take place (SpaceX&#x002019;s )
SpaceX is expected to attempt the latest major flight test of its Starship rocket on Tuesday. The next-generation spacecraft was set to launch from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Friday, but scrubbed it for reasons unknown.

Starship SN15’s high-altitude flight test follows four previous attempts that all ended in massive explosions. SpaceX boss Elon Musk said previous issues with the rocket’s Raptor engines have been fixed “six ways to Sunday”, though if it fails to land cleanly there are more Starship prototypes currently under development.

Airspace clearance has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), road closures are in place with Cameron County, and marine hazard notices have been issued. The test could take place any time between 12pm and 8pm local time (6pm - 2am BST) on Tuesday, while a backup launch window is also in place for Wednesday.

A live stream of the launch will be posted here as soon as it is available.

