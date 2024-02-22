SpaceX to launch Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral: Where to watch it

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, stick around for a potential SpaceX launch.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, SpaceX Starlink 6-39 is scheduled for liftoff. Though SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this mission, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a launch window will open that afternoon.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a launch window from 4:59 to 9:30 p.m. ET. The trajectory? Southeast. A local sonic boom is not expected, but there will be a booster landing with a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

How can I watch the Saturday, Feb. 24, rocket launch from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates for the SpaceX launch at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best views to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are further south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to launch pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

• Jetty Park Beach and Pier, 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

• Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

• Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

• Space View Park, 8 Broad St., Titusville

• Sand Point Park, 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

• Rotary Riverfront Park, 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

• Alan Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

• Lori Wilson Park, 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

• Sidney Fischer Park, 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY, part of the USA TODAY Network. For more of his stories, click here. Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida rocket launch: Best Brevard beaches, parks for Falcon 9 rocket