SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites in February: Where to watch from Treasure Coast

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, stick around for a potential SpaceX launch.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, SpaceX Starlink 6-39 is scheduled for liftoff. Though SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this mission, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a launch window will open that afternoon.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a launch window from 4:59 to 9:30 p.m. ET. The trajectory? Southeast. A local sonic boom is not expected, but there will be a booster landing with a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

How can I watch the Saturday, Feb. 24, rocket launch from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, the USA TODAY Network’s Space Team will provide updates for the SpaceX launch at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

