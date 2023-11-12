SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting an 89-minute window from 4:08 to 5:37 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a pair of communications satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is flying under contract with SES, a Luxembourg-based company that will place two more of its Boeing-built O3b mPOWER satellites into medium-Earth orbit.

After soaring skyward from Launch Complex 40, the SpaceX Falcon 9's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8 minutes, 43 seconds after liftoff.

No local sonic booms are expected during today's mission.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts a 70% chance of "go" weather for launch as a weak front pushes into the Florida Panhandle this weekend.

