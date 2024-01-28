SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting 6:15 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Backup opportunities are available until 9:55 p.m., should delays arise.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

