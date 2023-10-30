SpaceX launch tonight: Crews target new liftoff from Cape Canaveral after Sunday scrub

It's launch day — for the second straight day!

Postponed from its original Saturday night launch window, the latest SpaceX Starlink 6-25 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station got scrubbed deep into the countdown Sunday night.

Only 30 seconds remained on the clock before the Falcon 9 flight computers halted the liftoff attempt from Launch Complex 40.

Now, SpaceX will try again today at 7:20 p.m. EDT to launch 23 Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

If more delays ensue, seven backup launch opportunities are available from 7:52 p.m. to 10:22 p.m. EDT Monday, the company reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted at the top of this page.

Countdown Timer

Space Force: 95% chance of good weather

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron pegs the odds of favorable launch weather at 95%.

"A surface ridge extends across the southeast US while a weak area of low pressure slowly driftsnorthwestward through the Bahamas," the squadron's forecast said.

"Little change in local weather is anticipated Monday, but a cold front will move rapidly southeast out of the Tennessee Valley and towards Florida by late Tuesday," the forecast said.

Space Florida: Project Autobahn may bring undisclosed major aerospace company to Melbourne airport

When is the next scheduled launch from Florida's Space Coast?

NASA's SpaceX CRS-29 mission — a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station — is targeted for launch at 10:01 p.m. EDT Sunday. Some quick facts:

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Trajectory: Northeast.

Weather: TBD.

Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zone 1.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

About: This marks SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the ISS. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies and equipment to the international crew. The research includes laser communications and work to understand interactions between Earth's weather and space.

For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch tonight: Crews target liftoff after Sunday Starlink scrub