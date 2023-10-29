SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting 7:45 p.m. EDT to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, seven backup launch opportunities are available from 8:17 to 10:47 p.m. EDT Sunday.

The original Starlink 6-25 mission launch window was scheduled for Saturday night, but it was delayed. The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the 230-foot rocket's payload fairing.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Space Force: 85% chance of good weather

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron pegs the odds of favorable launch weather at 85%.

The squadron has noted slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Tammy generated steep seas in the booster recovery zone this weekend.

"Windy conditions and steep seas in the booster recovery zone (Saturday) will steadily diminish through early next week. Thus, the primary weather concerns for primary and backup launch opportunities are onshore moving cumulus clouds, with an added risk of liftoff winds for the primary launch day," the squadron's updated launch forecast said Saturday.

Space Florida: Project Autobahn may bring undisclosed major aerospace company to Melbourne airport

When is the next scheduled launch from Florida's Space Coast?

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites lifts off Oct. 21 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA's SpaceX CRS-29 mission — a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station — is targeted for launch at 10:01 p.m. EDT Nov. 5. Quick facts:

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Trajectory: Northeast.

Weather: TBD.

Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zone 1.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

About: This marks SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the ISS. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies and equipment to the international crew. The research includes laser communications and work to understand interactions between Earth's weather and space.

Thursday: DoD: Hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station does not occur

For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

